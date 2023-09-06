Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 5

On Teacher’s Day today, Mandeep Singh and his son Udey Pratap Singh were waiting that they will be called to the state-level teacher’s Day function at Chandigarh and tributes would be paid to Ravinderpal Kaur, the teacher who lost her life on duty when a portion of the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal, collapsed recently.

“But nothing like that happened. My wife lost her life while performing duty at the school but she was soon forgotten by the government. Life is moving on for all but for me and my son, it has come to a standstill. She was the pillar of our strength,” said the victim’s husband.

When asked if any assurance was given to the family regarding the compensation, Mandeep said the Education Minister had visited them but he did not say anything about the compensation.

Udey is a commerce student of Class XII. His mother Ravinderpal Kaur used to save a major part of her salary for getting Udey’s admission in some good college in the future. “Since he was our only child, she had saved money for his studies. Had his mother been alive, she would have served for another 17 years. It was a long period. But everything seems to be shattered,” Mandeep said.

Ravinderpal Kaur’s colleagues, who visit the family regularly, said the government should provide at least Rs 1.5 crore as compensation to the kin of the deceased. “She is gone and no money can brought her back. Still, money can play an important role in shaping the future of her child. The government should have recognised her services and handed over a cheque to the family today,” said one of the colleagues.

Meanwhile, the state government held a state-level function where 80 teachers were awarded by it today but the deceased was not remebred on the occassion.