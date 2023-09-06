 Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Education Minister Harjot Bains with kin of Ravinderpal Kaur. file photo



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 5

On Teacher’s Day today, Mandeep Singh and his son Udey Pratap Singh were waiting that they will be called to the state-level teacher’s Day function at Chandigarh and tributes would be paid to Ravinderpal Kaur, the teacher who lost her life on duty when a portion of the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal, collapsed recently.

“But nothing like that happened. My wife lost her life while performing duty at the school but she was soon forgotten by the government. Life is moving on for all but for me and my son, it has come to a standstill. She was the pillar of our strength,” said the victim’s husband.

When asked if any assurance was given to the family regarding the compensation, Mandeep said the Education Minister had visited them but he did not say anything about the compensation.

Udey is a commerce student of Class XII. His mother Ravinderpal Kaur used to save a major part of her salary for getting Udey’s admission in some good college in the future. “Since he was our only child, she had saved money for his studies. Had his mother been alive, she would have served for another 17 years. It was a long period. But everything seems to be shattered,” Mandeep said.

Ravinderpal Kaur’s colleagues, who visit the family regularly, said the government should provide at least Rs 1.5 crore as compensation to the kin of the deceased. “She is gone and no money can brought her back. Still, money can play an important role in shaping the future of her child. The government should have recognised her services and handed over a cheque to the family today,” said one of the colleagues.

Meanwhile, the state government held a state-level function where 80 teachers were awarded by it today but the deceased was not remebred on the occassion.

Life has come to a standstill for us

My wife lost her life while performing duty at the school but she was soon forgotten by the government. Life is moving on for all but for me and my son, it has come to a standstill. — Mandeep Singh, husband of deceased teacher

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

2
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

3
Sports

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

4
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

5
India

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

6
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

7
J & K

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

8
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

9
Haryana

Class-10 boy crushed to death in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

10
Diaspora

Stretch of highway in California named after slain Indian-origin cop Ronil Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

SC reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

HP Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet

Trade, security on PM Narendra Modi’s agenda at ASEAN meet


Cities

View All

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Fire destroys goods worth Rs 1 crore kept in showroom

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Teacher's Day: 2 from Amritsar district get state award

PCCTU protests, wants 7th pay commission report implemented

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

Estate Office Team to inspect Berkeley today

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

400 electric buses flagged off in Delhi

Two run over by vehicle, 2 others injured in Delhi

Woman shot dead in Noida

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Teachers’ Day: Four get state awards

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Ludhiana: Clash at AC market: FIRs filed against 24

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured