Punjab Home Guard Jawan posing as IPS officer arrested for threatening, beating dhaba staff in Doraha

A Punjab Home Guard (PHG) jawan posted with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Doraha has been arrested for posing as an IPS officer and threatening and assaulting employees of a local dhaba.

The accused is reportedly mentally disturbed.

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The accused, Amarjit Singh, a resident of Maloud in Payal, is a 55-year-old married man presently posted at Doraha railway station.

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According to information, the incident took place late on Friday night at 3-J dhaba on the National Highway at Doraha. The accused reached the dhaba in his official uniform, wearing IPS badges.

According to Doraha SHO Jashanpreet Singh and CCTV footage, he questioned the dhaba staff about why the establishment was open late at night. While an employee was explaining the situation, the accused claimed to be a senior IPS officer and started abusing him. He allegedly manhandled the employee and another staff member, threatening them with consequences if they did not close the dhaba immediately. He also allegedly misbehaved with customers who were having food there.

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Confirming the arrest, the Doraha SHO said, “As we received the complaint, we immediately inquired about the impersonator’s credentials and arrested him. He is a PHG employee posted at Doraha. He went to 3-J dhaba late at night in uniform, wearing IPS badges, and threatened and assaulted the staff for keeping the dhaba open late. The accused is not in a statble state of mind and is taking antidepressants.”

A case under Sections 204, 205 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him for impersonating a public servant and criminal intimidation.

The SHO said the accused is being interrogated to find out where he got the IPS badges and whether he had cheated people in the past by posing as an IPS officer.