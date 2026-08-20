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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Home Guard personnel block NH-44 in Ludhiana over pay, pension demands

Punjab Home Guard personnel block NH-44 in Ludhiana over pay, pension demands

Traffic on the highway has come to a grinding halt for nearly four hours

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:48 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Long queues of vehicles on NH-44 as Punjab Home Guard retired and serving jawans blocked road near Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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Retired and serving personnel of the Punjab Home Guard blocked NH-44 near Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Thursday to press the government to accept their long-pending demands. The protesters are demanding implementation of the Pay Commission for serving personnel and pension benefits after retirement.

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Traffic on the highway has come to a grinding halt for nearly four hours. Only a narrow lane is being used for vehicles to pass.

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The protesting personnel said they have been serving shoulder-to-shoulder with the Punjab Police in maintaining law and order, but have been consistently ignored by the government. They demanded pension and post-retirement social security on par with regular employees, and that salaries of serving personnel be revised as per the Pay Commission. The protesters said they had submitted memorandums to senior police officials and AAP leaders, but their demands were not addressed.

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Representatives of the protesters warned that if the government does not take a firm decision on their demands soon, the agitation will intensify across Punjab in the coming days.

The blockade led to a tense situation on the national highway. Vehicles from both Jalandhar and Ludhiana sides were stuck in long jams. On receiving information about the protest, a heavy police force was deployed and officers are trying to persuade the protesters to clear the blockade.

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