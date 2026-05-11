Punjab Human Rights Commission takes suo motu notice of substandard milk products in Ludhiana

Taking serious note of reports regarding the sale of substandard milk products in Ludhiana district, the Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has initiated suo motu proceedings and sought detailed reports from the Punjab Food Safety and Health authorities.

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The Commission acted on a news report published in The Tribune under the headline, “Over 200 milk product samples fail quality tests in 2 years, locals demand strict action,” which highlighted that as many as 211 samples of milk and milk products collected over the past two years had failed quality tests and were declared substandard.

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The matter was taken up suo motu by the Commission in view of allegations concerning poor-quality milk products allegedly being sold in markets across Ludhiana district. Observing that the issue directly concerns public health and food safety, the Commission sought accountability from the concerned departments.

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As per the order passed by Commission Members Gurbir Singh and Jitender Singh Shunty, notices have been issued to the Commissioner, Food Safety, Punjab, and the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab.

The Commission has directed the authorities to submit detailed reports specifying the number of cases in which prosecution has been launched against violators. It has also sought information regarding the preventive measures being adopted to curb milk adulteration and ensure that unsafe food products are not sold to consumers.

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The order further stated that copies of the proceedings, along with the complaint, be sent to the Commissioner, Food Safety, Punjab; the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab; and the Chief Secretary, Punjab, for compliance through e-mail as well as by post.

The Commission has fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The issue of adulterated and substandard milk products has remained a major concern in Ludhiana and surrounding areas, particularly during festive seasons when the demand for dairy products rises sharply. Consumer rights activists and residents have repeatedly demanded stricter enforcement, regular inspections and exemplary action against those involved in the sale of adulterated food items.

The Commission’s intervention is being seen as a significant step towards ensuring food safety standards and safeguarding public health rights.