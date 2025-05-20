Punjab in hands of Delhi trio, CM Mann nowhere: Sukhbir Badal attacks AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal, while attacking the ruling party, commented, “Punjab is in the hands of a trio from Delhi who know they have only one and a half years left to rule the state, so they have increased the pace of looting it. In fact, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain are ruling the state, and CM Bhagwant Mann is nowhere to be seen, reduced to being a puppet in the hands of Delhi leaders.”

Sukhbir questioned under what capacity Jain and Sisodia were holding meetings with Punjab bureaucrats. “I am proud of the Indian Army for the way it protected Punjab and the country as a whole during the recent war between India and Pakistan,” Sukhbir Badal said while addressing a press conference in Ludhiana. “Punjab is the one state in the country that faced 60 per cent more attacks than other states, but the armed forces and their advanced air defence system saved it.”

Badal also thanked the Prime Minister of India.

Regarding the Army’s statement that Golden Temple was among the prime targets set by the Pakistan army and that the air defence system installed there prevented the attack, Sukhbir Badal replied that he was abroad and unaware of the SGPC’s statement. However, he knew that the Indian Army had bravely prevented the attack.

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, Badal said that under the guise of land acquisition, the party is set to collect crores from businessmen, traders, farmers, and others. Sukhbir also held a closed-door meeting with local party leadership; SAD West constituency candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman was also present.

When asked about the possibility of an alliance with BJP or any other party in the future, Badal said that SAD is open to an alliance with any party that will stand for the rights of Punjab and Punjabis, without naming any specific party.