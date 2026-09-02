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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab ISI plot: Ludhiana CCTV spy's interrogation reveals vital clues about Pakistani intel network in state

Punjab ISI plot: Ludhiana CCTV spy's interrogation reveals vital clues about Pakistani intel network in state

Rashpal Singh was arrested on August 27 for installing Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras near a military station in Ludhiana and giving  the access to ISI handlers

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:58 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The interrogation of Rashpal Singh — who was arrested on August 27 for installing Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras near a military establishment in Ludhiana and giving  the access to ISI handlers — has given vital clues about the ISI network in Punjab.

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Based on the inputs, a team was dispatched to conduct raids at some places in Punjab. The police may make major revelations in the case today.

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A police official said that Rashpal was produced in a court on Tuesday which extended his remand by three more days while Rashpal’s uncle Akash would be produced on Wednesday. The police will also seek more remand for him as despite being lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail in a drug and weapon smuggling case, he was directly in touch with ISI handlers.

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Even their accomplice living in Dubai, who hails from Punjab, was working as a conduit between ISI handlers and recruits in Punjab.

The police suspects that the accused might be involved in cross-border drug and weapon smuggling. The ISI has been exploiting youths by enrolling them for terror-related activities.

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Earlier, the Ludhiana police had nabbed youths working for the ISI with live grenades and Glock pistols supplied by Pakistan through border, said a police official privy to the investigation.

"The interrogation of Rashpal, his aides Varinder Masih, Rohit and his uncle Akash has given vital leads about the network of ISI in Punjab. A large recruitment network of ISI has been operational and the police have already got leads about other operatives in Punjab. Raids are being conducted apprehend the remaining accused," said a police official.

Notably, accused Rashpal Singh of Sarafkot village in Gurdaspur was arrested on August 27. The accused had rented a shop opposite Mediway Hospital New Sunder Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, about 6 km away from Baddowal Cantonment. He installed CCTV cameras outside the premises and granted full live-stream access to Pakistani intelligence agencies. Pakistani operatives used this feed to monitor security movements in Ludhiana district. The accused actively gathered and shared confidential information regarding national security, defence agencies and strategic activities with his handlers in Pakistan. Police had recovered 2 CCTV cameras, 1 Wi-Fi router, 1 power adapter and 64 GB memory card. After the arrest and seizure of CCTV cameras, the Ludhiana police arrested two more alleged operatives, Varinder Masih and Rohit of Amritsar district, who had been sent by ISI handlers to check the cameras installed at the rented shop as live feed had gone off with the seizure by police. The duo was not aware of the arrest of Rashpal, so they too were caught by the police.

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