Punjab junior basketball team accorded rousing reception

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 18

Players and officials of the Punjab basketball team (boys U-17) were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival at Guru Nanak Stadium here today. The Punjab boys brought glory to the state and the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) by winning the silver medal in the 38th Junior National Basketball Championship held from April 9 to 15 at Puducherry.

Giving an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Punjab lads stormed into the final wherein they took on Rajasthan. In the title clash too, Punjab boys exhibited exceptional teamwork and prowess, however, they tumbled at the last hurdle to go down 77-81 to win the first runners-up trophy in addition to a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs.

Mrigendra Singh of Punjab was declared the best shooter of the tournament and was awarded cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Office-bearers of the PBA, led by its general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal and members of its district unit were in attendance to receive the contingent. The congratulatory message from the PBA president Rajdeep Singh Gill was read out, commending the achievement.

Dhaliwal also lauded coaches Jaipal, Baljeet and Anoop Kumar for their contribution in this feat. International coaches Rajinder Singh and Saloni along with coaches Narinder Pal, Ravinder, Sukhwinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Vinod Chopra and Veer Pal Singh Dhillon were present on the occasion.