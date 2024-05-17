Punjab junior girls’ basketball team receives rousing reception after bagging silver medal

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 16

Players and officials of the Punjab girls’ basketball team were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Thursday. The team secured a silver medal in the 74th Junior National Basketball Championship, held in Indore from May 8 to 14.

Punjab girls lost to Karnataka 51-71 in the final and finished as runners-up. They received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, and Komalpreet Kaur was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament. She received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The honorary general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), Teja Singh Dhaliwal, and office-bearers of the district body — Vijay Chopra, Sumesh Chadha, Sumeet Malhotra, Sukhbir Dhaliwal, Veerpal Dhillon, and Avnish Aggarwal — were in attendance at the stadium to receive the contingent.

Players and officials were garlanded, and sweets were distributed to celebrate the achievement. Dhaliwal applauded the players, coaches, and manager, Rajinder Singh, for bringing laurels to the PBA and the state. He also read out the congratulatory message received from PBA president RS Gill.

Former star basketball players, including Parminder Singh (jr), Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Suman Sharma, Parminder Singh (sr), and Sajjan Singh Cheema, have also appreciated Punjab girls performance at the tournament.