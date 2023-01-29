‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai remembered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

The birth anniversary of ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai was celebrated with patriotic fervour by Jagraon administration on Saturday.

On the birth anniversary of the martyr, a blood donation camp, with the support of the Bal Bhalai Welfare Club and PBG, was organised in the ancestral library. As many as 21 volunteers donated blood during the camp held in Jagraon.