Punjab make clean sweep, win all 3 titles

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 8

Hosts Punjab stamped their superiority, making a clean sweep by winning all the three titles in the 14th Senior (men and women) and Sub-Junior Mix National Pesapallo Championship, which concluded at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College for Education, Samrala, near here on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Punjab outclassed Delhi 3-0 to clinch the title. Chamkaur, Baldev and Ishwinder contributed one run each to complete the tally. Haryana beat Maharashtra 1-0 to secure the third position.

In the women’s section, Punjab faced little challenge from Himachal Pradesh before wrapping up the title clash 5-0 in which Manpreet and Sanjana played a major role by chipping in with two runs each. Delhi outplayed Haryana 2-0 to lift the hard-line cup.

In the sub-junior mix category, Punjab survived a scare against Delhi before coming out triumphant 1-0 to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy. The all-important run was scored by Mantekvir. Maharashtra pipped Himachal Pradesh 3-0 to finish at the third place.

Gurvir Singh Shahi, MD, Shahi Sports College, gave away prizes to position holders. Chetan Pagawad, general secretary, Pesapallo Federation of India, was the guest of honour at the prize distribution function.

Harbir Singh Gill, organising secretary, congratulated the winners and thanked the participants on the successful conclusion of the championship.