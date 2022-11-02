Punjab Mata Nagar road cries for attention, MC in slumber

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 1

The pothole-riddled main Punjab Mata Nagar road is crying for MC’s attention for the past several months. This road links Punjab Mata Nagar Chowk on Pakhwal Road to the Jawaddi village in ward number 71. The potholes have appeared at different locations, giving an invitation to mishaps.

The residents also complained about the internal potholed streets of the area and seek from the authorities concerned to take requisite measures to get these repaired at the earliest.

A resident of Punjab Mata Nagar, Upinder Sharma, said that the main Punjab Mata Nagar Road is in shambles. This road got damaged badly during the last rainy season and no efforts were made to get it recarpeted to date. Besides, internal roads/streets in the area and surrounding areas are also crying for attention.

He further said that the roads/streets which were in a state of neglect pose a threat to the commuters. “We demand from the Municipal Corporation to take necessary measures to get the damaged main road and internal street in the area recarpeted at the earliest”, he said.

Another resident said, “We are still forced to raise our voices seeking good quality roads. The main road and some of the internal streets are flooded with potholes for months but it seems the department concerned looked the other way. When residents pay taxes, it is the responsibility of the civic body to ensure the repair of the broken roads timely to avoid mishaps. The government must fix responsibility of the department to get the damaged roads recarpeted without any further delay.”

MC’s Executive Engineer, Balwinder Singh, could not be contacted for his comment. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he would look into the matter and requisite measures would be taken in this regard.