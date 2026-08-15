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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab minister Harpal Cheema unfurls Tricolour in Ludhiana, felicitates social workers

Punjab minister Harpal Cheema unfurls Tricolour in Ludhiana, felicitates social workers

Students from various educational institutions take part in cultural and patriotic performances; police and NCC contingents participated in march past

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:43 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at PAU ground in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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A district-level Independence Day celebration was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Saturday. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema attended the event as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag.

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Students from various educational institutions took part in cultural and patriotic performances. Police and NCC contingents participated in the march past.

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Cheema honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to the social sector. Tricycles were also distributed to persons with disabilities. Addressing the gathering, the minister recalled the sacrifices of the martyrs and freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation.

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The minister also highlighted the achievements of the state government and the schemes launched for the welfare of residents. He applauded the state government's decision to cap the annual fee hike for private unaided schools at a maximum of 5 per cent.

Cheema also participated as the chief guest in the state-level programme organised by the Punjab Government at Village Isru in Khanna on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Master Karnail Singh Isru.

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Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, along with other police and administration officials, were present.

Ludhiana Police had made adequate security arrangements across the town to ensure peaceful celebrations on Independence Day.

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