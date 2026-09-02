Signboards, posters featuring ex-Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora vanish from Ludhiana

A few months ago, hardly any prominent road in Ludhiana was without boards, posters or banners of the jailed former Punjab minister and AAP MLA Sanjeev Arora.

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Social organisations, religious committees, educational institutions and industrial organisations would prominently display his pictures during events held in the city.

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However, barely three months after Arora’s arrest, there are now hardly any hoardings or banners displaying picture of the jailed AAP leader.

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On Ferozpur Road, signboards advertising Arora’s company Hampton Homes had been put up on the road dividers along with the green cover. However, these banners have been removed, while the newly planted trees are still there.

The reasons for the removal of the banners remain unclear.

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Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 9, in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore money-laundering and GST fraud case.

A senior AAP leader, requesting anonymity, said several leaders had made tall claims after Arora’s arrest that they would stand by and support him during the “testing times”.

“Reality is that only a few senior leaders and ministers have visited Arora once or twice in jail. Most of his posters and banners have disappeared from roads and hoardings. Who removed them and how they were replaced is something only the political leaders in power would know,” the AAP leader said.

A close associate of Arora, however, said he visited the former minister in jail three or four times. He said Arora was doing good mentally, though his physical health had deteriorated.