Punjab names 10-member squad for senior national aquatic tourney

The Punjab Swimming Association has announced a 10-member state team for the 79th Senior National Aquatic Championship, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad from June 16 to 21.

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Rudra Chaudhary and Jasleen Kaur Dhillon from Ludhiana; Ekambir Kaur Sandhu, Rajveer Singh and Manvin Singh from Jalandhar; Chahat Arora from Mohali, Ranvijay Singh Chahal, Yashvardhan Rajoria and Yuvandeep Singh from Patiala; and Katana Chahal from Faridkot will represent the state in the tournament, said Balraj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Punjab Swimming Association.

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The championship, being organised under the aegis of the Swimming Federation of India, assumes significance as it will serve as a qualifying event for several major international competitions, including the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

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Punjab’s hopes will largely rest on senior national gold medallist Chahat Arora. The meet will also provide athletes an opportunity to secure berths for the 3rd BRICS Aquatic Championship and the 12th Asian Age Group Swimming Championship.

Gurinder Singh will accompany the contingent as team manager and Harmandeep Singh has been appointed coach. Raj Kumar will officiate at the championship as technical official, added Sharma.