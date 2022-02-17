Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was in the city today to seek votes for Surinder Dawar, Congress candidate from the Ludhiana Central constituency.

While addressing a public meeting at Daulat Colony, Gehlot lambasted the SAD for having destroyed the youth of the state by giving them an easy access to drugs and narcotic substances.

He said if Akalis or the BJP were given another chance in Punjab, they would destroy the very fabric of the Punjabi culture. At the same time, he said only the Congress was committed to doing away with the drug menace in the state.

Gehlot said 111 days of Charanjit Singh Channi’s government were a success model. Pointing at the good works carried out by Channi, Gehlot said 35,000 families were benefitted in Ludhiana Central alone in terms of the electricity bill waiver scheme. In addition, 1.5 lakh sacks of flour were distributed among the people in the Assembly segment. Also, people were given waivers in water, sewerage bills and also in VAT refunds. Gehlot pointed towards the upgrade of old schools to smart schools.

Taking a dig at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Gehlot said it was evident that people in the state had made up their mind not to pay heed to AAP’s false claims and instead support the Congress.

“I am happy to see the kind of respect and affection that people in Ludhiana Central shower on Surinder Dawar and it is obvious that no one can defeat the public decision,” Gehlot said.

He also interacted with the people of Rajasthan in their native language and asked them to vote in favour of Dawar. Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Jatav was also present.

When the Rajasthan Chief Minister was asked about many senior leaders who were leaving the Congress, he said if anyone wants to leave, he was free to leave.