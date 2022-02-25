PUNJAB POLL 2022: Only 8% specially abled voters exercised franchise in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 24

Even as the district administration had made elaborate arrangements to facilitate voters with disabilities for exercising their franchise, just eight per cent specially-abled electorate cast their votes during the high-stakes Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls across 14 Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana district on Sunday, the district election office has confirmed.

While the highest voter turnout of almost 15 per cent persons with disabilities (PwDs) was recorded in the district’s rural Payal segment, the lowest of 4.26 per cent PwD voters exercised their franchise in the city’s urban Ludhiana Central seat, the official figures have revealed.

The category-wise break-up of the PwD voter turnout compiled by the Election Commission of India, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 1,156 of the total 13,917 specially-abled elector, which accounted for 8.31 per cent, cast their votes in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, which sends a maximum of 14 MLAs, accounting for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members, to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The constituency-wise voter turnout of PwDs revealed that 125 of the total 1,258, accounting for 9.94 per cent, polled their votes in Khanna, 107 of 1,464, accounting for 7.31 per cent, in Samrala, 100 of 1,670, accounting for 5.99 per cent, in Sahnewal, 34 of 1,140, accounting for 2,98 per cent in Ludhiana East, 38 of 475, accounting for 8 per cent in Ludhiana South, 62 of 423, accounting for 14.66 per cent in Atam Nagar, 17 of 399, accounting for 4.26 per cent in Ludhiana Central, 32 of 588, accounting for 5.44 per cent in Ludhiana West, 59 of 806, accounting for 7.32 per cent in Ludhiana North, 199 of 1,570, accounting for 12.67 per cent in Gill, 162 of 1,093, accounting for 14.82 per cent in Payal, 127 of 1,517, accounting for 8.37 per cent in Dakha, 51 of 850, accounting for six per cent in Raikot, and 43 of the total 664 PwD voters, which accounted for 6.47 per cent, exercised their franchise in the district’s rural Jagraon Assembly constituency.

