PUNJAB POLL TRENDS: Khanna’s Paramjeet Singh Walia among nine youngest candidates in Punjab

Ludhiana, February 14

One of the nine youngest candidates in the fray for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls in the state is from Ludhiana, which sends a maximum of 14 MLAs to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Paramjeet Singh Walia (25) is an Independent candidate from the Khanna Assembly constituency, at present represented by two-time Congress MLA and Industries Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli.

One of the total 10 nominees in the electoral battle, Walia is the first-timer and has done BBA from IEC University in Himachal Pradesh.

A resident of Khanna, he has declared moveable assets of Rs 6 lakh and no liabilities.

He is also facing a case of cheating registered under Sections 420, 384, 385 and 506 of the IPC, in which charges were also framed in August last. However, he has filed a revision application against the ongoing proceedings in a Khanna court.

“I am contesting the election for bringing about a change in the present system and ensuring the overall development and welfare of all sections of society,” he said while seeking votes during a door-to-door campaign.

He feels that the youth have to come forward to take their place in society and push back those, who have made their fiefdoms and were working on their whims and fancies without paying any heed for the public interest.

Among other youngest candidates in the state, Munish Kumar is contesting from Bhoa, Tarun Mehta from Amritsar South, Dr Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon from Tarn Taran, Gurjinder Singh from Gidderbaha, Harsimranjot Singh from Kotkapura, Rampy Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Raj Kumar from Mansa and Supinder Singh from Mehal Kalan. All are aged 25.

However, none of the total 175 candidates in the poll fray in Ludhiana district was aged 80 or above. In the state, five candidates were octogenarian and five-time former Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was the oldest in the electoral battle at the age of 94.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana is one of the two districts in the state where there were a maximum of 19 contestants from a single Assembly constituency.

While 19 candidates were in the poll fray in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal, which is at present represented by SAD’s former minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Patiala Rural in Patiala district was another such Vidhan Sabha seat in the state where 19 contestants were fighting the poll battle.

While Ludhiana West in the district has the minimum number of eight candidates in the poll fray, 11 of the total 14 Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana have 10 or more contestants fighting the elections.

Among other segments in the district, Khanna has 10 candidates, Samrala 14, Ludhiana East 14, Ludhiana South 17, Atam Nagar 15, Ludhiana Central nine, Ludhiana North 10, Gill 11, Payal 18, Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon have 10 nominees each slugging out in the poll arena.