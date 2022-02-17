PUNJAB POLL TRENDS: Samrala's Kamaljit among 6 with zero assets in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 16

Unbelievable but true! Kamaljit Kaur, an Independent candidate from the Samrala Assembly constituency in Ludhiana district, has no assets and liabilities, according to her declaration before the Returning Officer.

The 44-year-old first-timer contestant, who is a homemaker, is also least qualified as she has declared her educational qualification up to Class V.

If this was not enough, her husband Balwinder Singh of Dhulewal village in Samrala, who is an agriculturist by profession, has also declared no assets and liabilities.

Kaur is among the six candidates in the entire state who have declared zero assets.

Among others, Raj Kumar from Bathinda Urban, Jagneet Singh from Ghanaur in Patiala, Jyoti Tiwari from Patiala, Gurinder Singh from Fazilka, all Independents, and Navjot Singh from Sanour in Patiala, who was contesting as the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan party nominee, have also declared zero assets.

On the educational qualification front, as many as 695 candidates, accounting for 54 per cent of the total contestants in the state, have declared their educational qualification between Class V and Class XII. Among others, 483 nominees, accounting for 38 per cent, were graduates or above, 24 candidates were diploma holders, 21 contestants have declared themselves to be just “literate”, 49 candidates were illiterates and four contestants have not declared their educational qualification.

Speaking with The Tribune, Kaur said she was disillusioned with the successive governments and the traditional parties that had ruled the state since Independence.

“We are still deprived of basic civic amenities and all these leaders come to us during polls only to disappear thereafter,” she rued, adding that she had thrown her hat in the poll ring in order to bring about a change and empower the “aam aadmi” (common man).

Unlike other candidates, who were active on social media platforms, this Independent nominee has no account on any of the social media platforms and was concentrating on door-to-door campaign. “What is social media?” she asks, while asserting that, “You need to meet the voter personally to seek votes and not through superficial modes (read social media).”

On how she was managing her election expenses, she was quick to add: “What expenses…I am not spending a single penny. I leave for the constituency in the morning and return back home by night after going meeting people on their doorstep.”

Hot seat

Samrala is a hot seat from where the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) supremo and its Chief Ministerial candidate Balbir Singh Rajewal (79) is among 14 candidates in the poll fray. The semi-urban constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Congress replacing its sitting four-time MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon (79) with Rupinder Singh Raja Gill (47) a real estate baron from Khanna. Gill is son of former Punjab Industries Minister Karam Singh Gill and relative of present Industries Minister and sitting Khanna MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli. While Dhillon is contesting as an Independent, the main opposition AAP has bet on Jagtar Singh Diyalpura (41), the SAD has fielded Paramjit Singh Dhillon (39) and the BJP has nominated Ranjit Singh Gahlewal (50).

Among other contestants in the fray included Varinder Singh Sekhon (37) of the SAD (Amritsar), Dr Sohan Lal Blaggan (66) of the Samajwadi Party, Rajinder Sharma (36) of the Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party, Major Singh (48) of the Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party, and Avneet Singh Balgi Kalan (40), Labh Singh (41), Sandeep Singh (42) and Kamaljit Kaur (44), all Independents.

Cong, SAD bastion

Besides Amrik Singh Dhillon winning four times in 2017, 2012, 2002 and 1997, the Congress had also represented the seat in 1992, 1980, 1962 and 1957. The SAD had won Samrala in 2007, 1986, 1977, 1972, 1969 and 1951.

Voters up 5%

This time, there are 1,74,410 electorates, including 91,734 male, 82,671 female and five third gender, which were 7,871, accounting for 4.73 per cent, more than 1,66,539 voters registered in this constituency in 2017.

