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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Pollution Control Board holds workshop on management of waste tyres

Punjab Pollution Control Board holds workshop on management of waste tyres

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:07 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Pollution Control Board, Zonal Office, oragnised a workshop at Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), with focus on management of waste tyres.

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It was part of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) activities ahead of the 10th World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF 2026) scheduled for September 15 and September 16 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

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In Ludhiana, the workshop was presided over by RK Ratra, Chief Environmental Engineer, and attended by representatives of formal and informal waste tyre recyclers, industry representatives and other stakeholders. Vicky Bansal, Environmental Engineer, Head Office, Patiala, delivered a presentation on extended producer responsibility registration, covering requirements, applicability and importance in ensuring environmentally sound resource recovery.

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