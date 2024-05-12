Punjab reels from misdeeds of outsider parties: SAD’s Dhillon

Ludhiana, May 11
SAD’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana Ranjit Singh Dhillon is on campaigning spree and is trying to amplify the concerns of the state’s populace.
While addressing a series of meetings in villages of Jagraon including Malk, Sidhwan Kalan, Sidhwan Khurd, Barsal, Rasulpur Jandi, Sangatpur, Bujgar, Ramgarh Bhullar, Sawaddi Khurd, and others, Dhillon expressed that Punjabis are well aware of the misdeeds of parties like the BJP, Congress and AAP, and today, the state is suffering because of it.
He added farmers, who are on the path of struggle against the anti-farmer policies of the Centre for their rightful demands, are being harassed and forced to sit on the borders of the state.
Dhillon also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party for perpetrating atrocities on Punjabis along with the Union Government. He questioned Congress leadership’s silence over the death of young farmer Shubh Karan, adding that the Congress colludes with the BJP and AAP towards anti-state ends.
“SAD is a party of the farmers and has always stood shoulder to shoulder with them,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins
The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...