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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab runners clinch gold in 1,000m sprint medley

Punjab runners clinch gold in 1,000m sprint medley

21st National Youth Athletics Championship concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:59 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Players in action on the concluding day of the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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For Punjab, the home-track triumph by Kashish, Manmeet Kaur, T Dhillon and Sehnoor Bawa provided a fitting finish to their campaign, winning 1,000m sprint medley gold in the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship. The meet concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Thursday.

With the race finely poised and little separating the leading quartets, Punjab’s young runners held their nerve when it mattered most to cross the finish line in 2:13.18, just over a second ahead of Maharashtra’s timing of 21:14.30 to bag the silver medal. Haryana were a fraction behind at 2:14.59 for the bronze medal.

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In the shot put event, Haryana’s Anjali emerged as the winner with a best throw of 16.02m. Jasmine Kaur from Punjab came in second with 15.62m and Drona Choudhary from Rajasthan finished third with a distance of 15.40m.

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In 100m hurdles, Karnataka’s Nupura Holla fetched the top position, clocking 13.78 seconds. Rajsree VB from Tamil Nadu took 14.23 seconds to secure the second spot and Khushi Patel from Uttar Pradesh claimed the third position with a timing of 14.42 seconds.

In the 200m run, Bhoomika Nehate from Maharashtra stormed past the finish line in 23.92 seconds to clinch the gold medal. Sahaya Jemima M from Tamil Nadu took home the silver with a timing of 24.54 seconds and Saawari Kulkarni from Maharashtra came in third, taking 24.67 seconds to get past the finish line.

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In the boys’ category, Manas Shinde from Maharashtra clocked 21.51 seconds to claim the top position in the 200m run. The second and third positions were bagged by Mehbubul Ahamed from West Bengal and Harit Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

In high jump, Jharkhand’s Himanshu Kumar Singh cleared 2.09m to bag top honours. Zubin Gohain from Assam and Sakthivel VN from Tamil Nadu secured second and third positions, respectively.

In long jump, Bihar’s Prem Raj bagged the first position with a 7.58m effort. Sanjoy Mondal from West Bengal (7.23m) secured the second position and Sukhvir Singh from Uttar Pradesh (7.10m) finished third.

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