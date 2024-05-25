Punjab Shahi Imam condemns Mamata over hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi has condemned West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent speech in which she allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

The Imam in a press release issued today said a few days back, Banerjee in a statement on Islam said the Q’uran, the holy book of Islam, may vanish but the schemes started by her for the welfare of people, will never disappear.

“She made this uncalled for remark on the Q’uran, which is simply unacceptable,” said Maulana Usman.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal