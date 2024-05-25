Punjab Shahi Imam condemns Mamata over hurting religious sentiments

Ludhiana, May 24
Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi has condemned West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent speech in which she allegedly hurt religious sentiments.
The Imam in a press release issued today said a few days back, Banerjee in a statement on Islam said the Q’uran, the holy book of Islam, may vanish but the schemes started by her for the welfare of people, will never disappear.
“She made this uncalled for remark on the Q’uran, which is simply unacceptable,” said Maulana Usman.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...