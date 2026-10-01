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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Shahi Imam ends row over Dhirendra Shastri's alleged remarks against Islam

Punjab Shahi Imam ends row over Dhirendra Shastri's alleged remarks against Islam

Dhirendra Shastri had visited Ludhiana to attend a 5-day religious event held opposite Vardhman Mills at the GLADA grounds

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:50 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, head of Bageshwar Dham. File photo
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Putting rest to the recent controversy over alleged remarks made against Islam by the Head of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri, Shahi Imam Punjab Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi on Thursday said that Shastri, in his interview to various media sections, had clarified that he had not spoken against any particular religion and that he was against the drugs and conversions in Punjab.

"We, the Muslims are not going to drag the issue anymore as the religious Head of Bageshwar Dham has made it clear that he had not targeted any religion,” said Imam while talking to The Tribune.

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Last night, many Muslims had gathered at the Jama-Masjid to decide the next action and after taking note of the statement made by Shastri, Shahi Imam, Punjab, decided to put an end to this ongoing controversy, earlier Imam had sought an apology and FIR against the religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri.

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It may be mentioned that Dhirendra Shastri had visited Ludhiana to attend a five-day religious event held opposite Vardhman Mills at the GLADA grounds. During his five-day stay in the city, Shastri visited several places and was also invited to the homes of leaders and businessmen. One of his statements, allegedly made against Islam, sparked controversy after the Shahi Imam went live on social media and accused Shastri of trying to spread hatred among the people of Punjab.

The issue flared up on social media with various videos of both the leaders doing rounds. Before leaving Ludhiana, Dhirendra Shastri clarified his statements —which the Muslims also agreed to.

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