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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Shahi Imam receives death threats

Punjab Shahi Imam receives death threats

Jama Masjid Ludhiana president seeks action, says repeated threats cannot be ignored

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:00 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianavi.
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Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianavi, reportedly received a death threat on his phone while visiting Bathinda on Sunday.

Muhammad Mustaqeem, president of Jama Masjid Ludhiana, said the police had been informed about the threats. He added that the Shahi Imam had been receiving threats through letters, social media and phone calls.

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Mustaqeem said the Shahi Imam had also submitted written complaints to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, seeking action over the repeated threats.

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