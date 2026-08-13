The state government, in association with the Sports Department, has launched the Punjab Sports Torch Relay under the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ drive to promote sports and spread the message of sporting excellence across the state.

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The torch relay commenced on Wednesday from Sangrur and, after passing through different districts, will reach Ludhiana on August 14. According to the communication issued by Mandeep Kaushal, District Sports Officer, Ludhiana, on its arrival in the city, the torch will be received at Dadahur village near Raikot by officials and employees of the Sports Department. From there, it will proceed towards Mullanpur, passing through Raikot, Gurusar Sudhar and other designated routes, before reaching Rani Jhansi Road via Ghumar Mandi.

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After the torch reaches the city, district sports officials, coaches and international-level players representing different disciplines will participate in the relay. The participants will carry the torch on foot up to Gate Number 4 of Guru Nanak Stadium, adding a sporting fervour to the event.

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A grand ceremony, scheduled to be attended by Ludhiana MC Commissioner, along with senior district administration officials and prominent sportspersons, will be organised at the stadium. The Ludhiana leg of the relay will culminate with the handover of the torch to the district administration on August 15 for its onward journey to Malerkotla.

The relay aims to connect sporting talent across Punjab and create awareness about sports and the importance of physical exercise among people, read the communication.