DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Sports Department's torch relay to reach Ludhiana on August 14

Punjab Sports Department's torch relay to reach Ludhiana on August 14

article_Author
Anil Datt
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The torch relay commenced on Wednesday from Sangrur and, after passing through different districts, will reach Ludhiana on August 14.
Advertisement

The state government, in association with the Sports Department, has launched the Punjab Sports Torch Relay under the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ drive to promote sports and spread the message of sporting excellence across the state.

Advertisement

The torch relay commenced on Wednesday from Sangrur and, after passing through different districts, will reach Ludhiana on August 14. According to the communication issued by Mandeep Kaushal, District Sports Officer, Ludhiana, on its arrival in the city, the torch will be received at Dadahur village near Raikot by officials and employees of the Sports Department. From there, it will proceed towards Mullanpur, passing through Raikot, Gurusar Sudhar and other designated routes, before reaching Rani Jhansi Road via Ghumar Mandi.

Advertisement

After the torch reaches the city, district sports officials, coaches and international-level players representing different disciplines will participate in the relay. The participants will carry the torch on foot up to Gate Number 4 of Guru Nanak Stadium, adding a sporting fervour to the event.

Advertisement

A grand ceremony, scheduled to be attended by Ludhiana MC Commissioner, along with senior district administration officials and prominent sportspersons, will be organised at the stadium. The Ludhiana leg of the relay will culminate with the handover of the torch to the district administration on August 15 for its onward journey to Malerkotla.

The relay aims to connect sporting talent across Punjab and create awareness about sports and the importance of physical exercise among people, read the communication.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts