Punjab sports fraternity seeks naming basketball stadium in Ludhiana after Dhaliwal

The state’s sports fraternity has put forth a strong demand for suitable recognition for veteran basketball administrator Teja Singh Dhaliwal by naming the new state-of-the-art indoor basketball stadium at Guru Nanak Stadium after him. Calls supporting the demand have come in from all corners.

Terming the move a “fitting tribute” to one of the state’s most dedicated sports promoters, eminent sportspersons, coaches and administrators said Dhaliwal’s contribution to the promotion and development of basketball over the past four decades is unparalleled and deserves recognition.

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They said Dhaliwal has devoted his life to the game and has been the backbone of basketball administration. As Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) general secretary for more than two decades, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening the sport at the grassroots and the elite level.

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The sports fraternity recalled that under his stewardship, the state hosted several junior and senior national championships, along with numerous national-level leagues and tournaments. The state earned appreciation from the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and participating states for flawless organisation of the events.

They said one of Dhaliwal’s most significant contributions has been his role in establishing the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA), which has emerged as one of the country’s leading nurseries of basketball talent. The academy has produced several national and international players, and some of its trainees have even gone on to feature in the prestigious NBA pathway programmes, bringing pride to the state and the country.

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Former international players, coaches and sports administrators said Dhaliwal’s relentless efforts have inspired generations of young players and helped maintain the state’s status as one of India’s traditional basketball powerhouses.

“Dhaliwal, whose name is synonymous with basketball in Punjab, has dedicated the prime years of his life to the game without seeking personal recognition. He has mentored players, motivated coaches, mobilised resources and ensured that the state remained at the forefront of Indian basketball,” said a senior member of the sports fraternity.

Arjuna awardee Ajmer Singh Chopra, one of the most accomplished cagers in Indian history who represented India in the Asian Basketball Championship and Summer Olympics in 1980 at Moscow, echoed the demand.

According to Chopra, Dhaliwal was more of a guardian than an administrator. “He provided boarding, lodging and top-class coaching to players from humble backgrounds at a time when there was no support system. He even provided the players with kits at his own expense. He never let a talented child suffer for a lack of money. He looked after them as family,” Ajmer Singh added.

Padma Shri hockey coach Baldev Singh said recognition should be given to individuals who have spent decades building sports at the grassroots.

“Dhaliwal’s services to basketball are exceptional. Naming the indoor basketball stadium after him will be a fitting acknowledgement of his lifelong commitment and will inspire others to work selflessly,” he added.

Suman Sharma, the first woman basketball player to get the Arjuna Award, endorsed Ajmer Singh’s views.

“I have seen his work from close quarters. He has given everything to basketball. If we really want to honour him, the indoor stadium should be named after him. It will be a fitting tribute,” she said.

Yadwinder ‘Yadu’ Singh, former Indian basketball captain and now a coach in Texas, US, echoed the sentiments. “The boys and girls trained at the LBA now coach, referee and serve as officers, carrying forward his legacy. Naming the stadium after him will also inspire the next generation,” he said.

Veteran sports administrator Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief administrator of Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar, said Dhaliwal’s contribution extends beyond basketball.

“He has always worked with discipline, honesty and commitment. His administrative abilities and vision have benefited overall sporting culture in the state,” Jarkhar opined.

Former players who trained at the LBA also acknowledged Dhaliwal’s contribution. “The academy has produced players who represented the state and the country with distinction. Some even earned opportunities in the NBA development programmes. Such achievements are possible only because of dedicated sports promoters like Dhailwal,” a former player said.

The sportspersons said the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh award, the highest sports honour of the state government, must also be conferred on Dhaliwal in recognition of his outstanding contribution.

Renaming the stadium will send a powerful message that those who dedicate their lives to sports development are valued and remembered. Such recognition will motivate sports organisers, administrators and volunteers across the state to emulate Dhaliwal’s commitment and contribute wholeheartedly towards strengthening the state’s sporting ecosystem, members of the sports fraternity said.

Widely respected for his discipline, integrity and unwavering commitment to basketball, Dhaliwal continues to remain an inspiration for players, coaches and sports administrators alike.