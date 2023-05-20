Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament: Ludhiana girls bag top two positions

Ludhiana, May 19
Kaamil Sabharwal and Aadhira Gupta, both from Ludhiana, bagged top two positions in the Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament held recently at Mohali. Kaamil, a student of Class V at Shefali International School, secured a gold medal, while Aadhira, also a student of Class V at Sat Paul Mittal School, clinched the silver medal in the doubles category in the U-11 group.
Kaamil paired with Japleen Kaur of Ferozepur to fetch the top honour. In the semi-final, the duo faced little resistance from opponents Mayra Arora and Mayra Chopra whom they edged out 21-12 and 21-4. They then overpowered Aadhira Gupta of Ludhiana and Manvi from Hoshiarpur in straight sets (21-16, 21-14) to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack
The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark...