Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament: Ludhiana girls bag top two positions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 19

Kaamil Sabharwal and Aadhira Gupta, both from Ludhiana, bagged top two positions in the Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament held recently at Mohali. Kaamil, a student of Class V at Shefali International School, secured a gold medal, while Aadhira, also a student of Class V at Sat Paul Mittal School, clinched the silver medal in the doubles category in the U-11 group.

Kaamil paired with Japleen Kaur of Ferozepur to fetch the top honour. In the semi-final, the duo faced little resistance from opponents Mayra Arora and Mayra Chopra whom they edged out 21-12 and 21-4. They then overpowered Aadhira Gupta of Ludhiana and Manvi from Hoshiarpur in straight sets (21-16, 21-14) to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy.