Punjab State Special Olympic Games begin

Ludhiana, November 18
The three-day Punjab State Special Olympic Games began at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, today.
Around 600 players of 45 schools from across the state are participating in the games being organised by the District Special Olympics Association.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora unfurled the games’ flag to mark the opening of the event. Arora addressed the participants and organisers and said he felt proud to be with specially-abled players. He thanked the organisers for inviting him to the event and assured them of help in resolving all of their outstanding issues with the state government.
He said certain changes were needed in the sports policy of the state to make it more inclusive for specially-abled children.
Appreciating the organisers, Arora said he was impressed after witnessing the sportsman spirit and enthusiasm among the players. He assured the organisers to take up the matter of creating infrastructure for specially-abled persons at railway stations of the state.
He asked the organisers to submit him their suggestions and complaints in written so that he could take up all issues at the relevant platforms.
