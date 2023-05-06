Punjab teams begin campaign on high note

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 5

Hosts Punjab began their campaign on a high note by scripting victories in the men’s and women’s sections on the first day of the 14th Senior (Men and Women) and Sub-Junior Mix National Pesapallo Championship. The tournament commenced at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College for Education, Samrala, near here today.

In the men’s section, Punjab drubbed Odisha 5-0. Ishwinder and Chamkaur accounted for two runs each to pave the way for an easy victory for Punjab. In another match in the men’s section, Maharashtra blanked Telangana 3-0.

In the women’s category, Punjab warded off stiff challenge from Telangana before wrapping up the issue 1-0. The lone scorer was Amanjot Kaur. In the second match, Maharashtra got the better of Odisha 2-0.