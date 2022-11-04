Punjab teams for national baseball Championship announced

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 3

Punjab teams (boys and girls) have been announced for the 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship slated to be held at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, from November 4 to 8.

The list of selected players was released by Harbir Singh Gill, secretary, Punjab Baseball Association.

The names of boy players are Shivam, Dheeraj Kumar, Maninder Singh, Darshpreet, Sachait Bhatt, Yuvraj Singh, Yash Chaudhary, Mantekvir Singh, Bhupinderjit Singh, Manvir Singh, Harshbir Singh, Ajay Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Omkar Singh, Manraj Singh, Manvjot Singh, Jashandeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

The girls’ team include Ashika Bhandari, Manpreet Kaur, Sultana, Gagandeep Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Sanjana, Jasmeet Kaur, Shobha, Muskan, Navjot Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur, Hema, Rubaljot Kaur, Gagandeep Kaur, Arnavveer Kaur, Manveer Kaur, Dishita and Avneet Kaur.