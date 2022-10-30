Punjab teams make it to Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 29

Punjab teams (boys and girls) comprising 20 probables each have been selected for the preparatory camp for the 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship, scheduled to be held from November 4 to 8 at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial College for Physical Education in Samrala.

These probables were shortlisted after the selection trials held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village in the district, in which 85 aspirants (boys) and 55 girls took part.

The list of probables, issued by Harbir Singh Gill, secretary, Punjab Baseball Association, include Shivam, Dheeraj Kumar, Maninder Singh, Darshpreet, Sachait Bhatt and Yuvraj Singh, among others.

Ashika Bhandari, Manpreet Kaur, Sultana, Manpreet Kaur, Gaganpreet Kaur, Sanjana, Jasmeet Kaur, Shobha, Muskan, Navjot Kaur and Jasmine Kaur, among others, are on the list of girls probables.

These probables will attend the camp to be held at Samrala from October 30 to November 3 before finalizing the Punjab teams for the national championship.