Punjab teams to play national Pesapallo C’ship announced

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 3

State teams for the 14th Senior Men and Women, Sub-Junior Mix National Pesapallo Championship were announced today. The championship will be organised by the Pesapallo Association of Punjab at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, near here from May 5 to 7.

The list of selected players issued by the association include Parminder, Jashanpreet, Purvam Jain, Sanyam Bhagi, Ishwinder, Kamal Batra, Tanvir Cahwla, Armaan Singh, Gursharan, Rythem Soni, Chamkaur Singh, Gurvir, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurvir, Hardeep, Rohit and Pawan Kumar for the men’s team.

The women’s team is constituted by Rubaljot Kaur, Hasanpreet Kaur, Jashanpreet Kaur, Jasmeen, Shradha, Sakshi, Ashika, Manpreet, Komaljeet, Mehakdeep, Raj Nandini, Rinki, Kanchan, Harpreet, Gurdeep and Ragini Bhardwaj.

The sub-junior mix (8 boys and 8 girls) team consists Mantekvir Singh Sidhu, Bhavish, Eknoor, Himanshu, Ranbir Singh, Sanjana, Manpreet Kaur, Prachi, Mamta, Muskan, Sanchi, Jasmeet Kaur and Shobha.

Jatinder Kumar Thakur has been appointed the coach of the Punjab contingent while Baldev Singh will be the manager of the squad to lead the state in the championship.

The Indian team will be finalised on the basis of the players’ performance during this championship to participate in the Pesapallo World Cup to be held in Finland from July 26 to 30.