 Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs DSP for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe in 2019 murder case : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 19

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sushil Kumar, for taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to re-nominate a person— who was given a clean chit, in the 2019 murder case of Mahant Dayal Das.

The latter was shot dead by two unidentified persons at Dera Baba Harka Das in Kotsukhia village in Kotkapura on November 7, 2019. A murder case was registered at the Sadar Kotkapura police station against two unidentified persons and Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale and others on the complaint of Sant Gagan Das, who is a disciple of Sant Baba Haridas. Later, accused Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale was given a clean chit by Moga HQ DSP Ravinder Singh.

An official spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had summoned Faridkot Range IGP Pardeep Kumar Yadav to file an affidavit in the case.

Thereafter, the IGP had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Faridkot SP (D) Gagnesh Kumar. The team included Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar, Baghapurana DSP Jasjot Singh and SI Khem Chand.

He said in November 2022, SP Gagnesh Kumar, DSP Sushil Kumar and SI Khem Chand had demanded Rs 50 lakh as a bribe from Sant Gagan Das to re-nominate and arrest Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale and to help him (Gagan Das) in the case.

The deal was settled at Rs 35 lakh and the said officers had already taken Rs 20 lakh in two installments of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on November 9 and November 22 last year.

The spokesperson said following the investigation, the police teams from Vigilance Bureau Ferozepur Range had arrested DSP Sushil Kumar, who is presently posted at 3 IRB, Ludhiana. The accused DSP will be produced before the court on Thursday, he added.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods