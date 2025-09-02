Residents of Sasrali Colony and nearby areas have begun a three-day Akhand Path on the banks of the Sutlej river, starting today, to seek relief from the flood-like situation in the region. The decision to hold the prayer ceremony comes as a response to the massive damage caused by floods in Punjab.

Former Sarpanch of Sasrali Colony, Karam Singh, said the Akhand Path commenced at 11 AM and would continue non-stop for three days. "Villagers will camp along the river and pray for respite from floods, as Punjab has already witnessed massive damage. A 'langar' will also be organised for three days. Everything is in God's hands, and we seek His mercy," Singh said, adding that the community remained deeply disturbed and fearful of fresh flooding.

Meanwhile, residents and district officials felt a sense of relief as heavy rain did not lash the region last night. While there was continuous drizzle, it did not aggravate the already swollen Sutlej. The receding water levels in Buddha Nullah also eased the woes of residents whose houses had been flooded yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain told The Tribune that while there were issues in the downstream areas yesterday, the situation had stabilised. "Breaches have been plugged. The Sutlej level near Phillaur is currently around 93,000 cusecs," he said.