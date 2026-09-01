Punjab water polo team makes a splash, clinches north zone title

Punjab made a splash as they lifted the 8th Captain Kartikeya Hooda Memorial North Zone Water Polo Championship for Men and Women, held at the HL City Champions Aquatic Academy Swimming Pool, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, on August 29.

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The championship was organised to mark the National Sports Day and commemorate the contributions of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

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Punjab defeated hosts Haryana in the final to bag the gold medal, trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35,000.

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The winning team comprised Gurvinder Singh (Ludhiana), Chaitanya Dhaliwal, Vidanshu, Jatinder Singh, Samuel, Daniel, Sukhdeep, Sumit and Hardik Bhatia (Jalandhar), Arshpreet Singh (Amritsar) and Gurvinder Singh (Sangrur). A total of 10 teams competed in the championship.

Punjab’s success was made more significant by the individual honours won by its players. International junior goalkeeper Chaitanya Dhaliwal, who recently represented India in the Asian Age-Group Championship in Bangkok, was adjudged the best goalkeeper. Vidanshu was named the best player of the championship.

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Narinder Hooda, father of late Captain Karikeya Hooda, thanked the participating teams, coaches and officials for helping make the championship a success and keeping alive the memory of his son.

The Punjab Swimming Association congratulated the players and support staff for their impressive performance.