DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Punjab will soon get rid of ‘aapda’, says Cong bypoll candidate in Ludhiana on AAP’s three-year rule

Punjab will soon get rid of ‘aapda’, says Cong bypoll candidate in Ludhiana on AAP’s three-year rule

Will make no false promises
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:34 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bharat Bhushan Ashu during his public outreach programme.
Advertisement

Asserting that it was not the AAP government in Punjab, but the ‘aapda’ (a disaster) that had struck Punjab over three years ago, Punjab Congress working president and Ludhiana (West) candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu today said that the state would soon get rid of this ‘aapda’ and a new beginning would be made from Ludhiana (West).

Advertisement

Asked about the public response during an informal interaction with the media on the sidelines of his public meetings, Ashu said that people were recalling the previous five years of the Congress regime between 2017 and 2022. He said that, “It is a double benefit for him as people remember our government and compare it with the AAP’s fake and fictitious promises. We made no fake and false promises, and we only deliver on the ground,” he said, while adding that people were now feeling cheated that not only did the AAP back out of its promises, but has pushed the state into anarchy, where lawlessness, vendetta and corruption have become norm of the day.

The senior Congress leader reiterated his challenge to the ruling party and its candidate to list a single achievement of the AAP government for Punjab or Ludhiana. “I challenge them that their advertisement budget will turn out to be more than any of their public welfare schemes, if they really had any,” he asserted while referring to the massive expenditure the AAP government has incurred on campaigning advertisements.

Advertisement

Accusing the government of only resorting to ruthless vendetta against its political opponents, Ashu pointed out that he himself was one such example. “But I am thankful to the court, which not only quashed the case against me, but also said that it was out of political vendetta,” he said, while adding that he was feeling vindicated and was now seeking justice in the people’s court also.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts