Punjab Zone finish third in national cricket meet

Ludhiana, January 10

Girl students of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, helped Punjab Zone secure the second runner-up trophy in the DAV National U-19 Cricket Championship held recently in Faridabad.

Ten cricketers from the school represented the institution in the meet. In the hard-line cup match, Punjab Zone recorded a thumping 10-wicket win over Delhi Zone. Skipper Avnika Arora, a student of Ludhiana’s DAV school, won the toss and opted to field. They restricted Delhi Zone to a modest total of 47 runs in the stipulated 10 overs.

Avnika scalped two wickets, while Mahi Jain and Pranika Jain took a piece each. Chasing the target, Punjab Zone scored 48 runs in just five overs without losing a wicket. Openers Avnika and Mishika Sood made the required runs without being separated, scoring 32 and 12 runs, respectively. Avnika was declared the player of the match for her outstanding contribution. The school management lauded the students and their coach, Amandeep Singh, for their impressive performance.

