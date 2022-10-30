Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

As the Punjabi language has been ignored while painting murals with messages on walls of Lakkar Bridge, members of Punjabi Bhasha Pasaar Bhaichara, an NGO, have criticised the act. The NGO has sought appropriate action by the state government in this regard at the earliest.

A complaint has also been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and the MC Commissioner regarding the same.

Messages on themes of ‘swachh Bharat', 'save water', 'green India' have been displayed on the murals on the bridge walls.

Mahinder Singh Sekhon, a senior member of the NGO working to promote the Punjabi language, said they were upset after seeing messages only in the English and Hindi languages on the murals.

"Our mother tongue Punjabi has been ignored on the murals here. It is a shameful act. Moreover, it is a violation of the rules framed by the government. We demand that Punjabi should be used on the murals," he said.

He said: “We also came to know from a worker that the Municipal Corporation got the murals drawn. If these have been drawn by any private agency, why the department concerned ignored Punjabi?”

Notably, Sekhon had earlier given a complaint to Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar against the corporation for ignoring the language. He then complained that the civic body was ignoring the language on street name boards that were earlier installed at various locations in the city. The minister had then directed officials to do the needful.

