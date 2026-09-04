Punjabi singer found dead at house

A 35-year-old Punjabi singer and songwriter was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his home in Patti Dhaliwal village near Jagraon on Thursday.

The deceased, Baljit Singh, was found lying on a cot inside a room at his house. His body had decomposed, and the police suspected that he might have died a few days ago. The incident came to light after residents of the area noticed a foul smell emanating from the house.

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