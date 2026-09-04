Punjabi singer found dead at house

The incident came to light after residents noticed a foul smell emanating from the victim's house. File
Advertisement
A 35-year-old Punjabi singer and songwriter was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his home in Patti Dhaliwal village near Jagraon on Thursday.
The deceased, Baljit Singh, was found lying on a cot inside a room at his house. His body had decomposed, and the police suspected that he might have died a few days ago. The incident came to light after residents of the area noticed a foul smell emanating from the house.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement