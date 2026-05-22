Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur murder case: Ludhiana police issue LOC against Canada-based NRI

The Ludhiana police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against a Canada-based NRI, who is the key accused in the abduction and murder of 27-year-old Punjabi singer Inder Kaur.

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The circular was issued against NRI Sukhwinder Singh, who is from Moga, following the collection of technical evidence confirming the death of the victim due to two bullet shots and the presence of Sukhwinder at various places related to conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and attempt to destroy evidence of crime.

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The postmortem has revealed that the victim died due to two gunshots, one in the right side of the chest and another in the forehead.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Inderjit Singh Boparai acknowledged that the medical board conducting a postmortem on the body of deceased Punjabi singer Inder Kaur had observed two gunshot wounds in vital organs housed in the chest and the skull.

While one bullet pierced the right side of the chest, another stuck in the forehead after entering through the temporal side, as revealed by the postmortem report.

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Claiming that the investigating team led by SHO Jamalpur Dalvir Singh had collected technical evidence substantiating the involvement of Sukhwinder Singh in the murder, ACP Boparai confirmed that an LOC had been issued for facilitating his arrest whenever he entered India.

Investigations revealed that Inder Kaur had allegedly been kidnapped and murdered within hours of leaving home in her car on the pretext of shopping at about 8.30 pm on May 13.

Jot Inder Singh had lodged a formal complaint against Sukhwinder Singh, his father Pritam Singh and other accomplices on May 15.

It was during investigations that the Samrala police arrested Karamjit Singh and recovered the victim's car on May 16. The deceased’s body and a car belonging to the suspects were recovered from the Sirhind Canal near Toll Plaza on May 19. Key accused’s father, Pritam Singh, and Ravinder Singh were also arrested from different places at different times.

Perusal of an FIR registered against the accused on May 15 revealed that Sukhwinder Singh had abducted (and later killed) Inder Kaur after she refused to continue a relationship with him after learning about his marital status.

Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, had almost sacrificed her passion for singing for almost three years in an effort to appease her boyfriend, Sukhwinder Singh, who turned out to be her alleged killer ultimately.