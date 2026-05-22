icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur murder case: Ludhiana police issue LOC against Canada-based NRI

Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur murder case: Ludhiana police issue LOC against Canada-based NRI

Evidence confirmed the victim died from two gunshot wounds, while digital and location trails linked NRI Sukhwinder Singh of Moga to the conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and attempts to destroy evidence

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:15 PM May 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Inder Kaur, the deceased.
Advertisement

The Ludhiana police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against a Canada-based NRI, who is the key accused in the abduction and murder of 27-year-old Punjabi singer Inder Kaur.

Advertisement

The circular was issued against NRI Sukhwinder Singh, who is from Moga, following the collection of technical evidence confirming the death of the victim due to two bullet shots and the presence of Sukhwinder at various places related to conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and attempt to destroy evidence of crime.

Advertisement

The postmortem has revealed that the victim died due to two gunshots, one in the right side of the chest and another in the forehead.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Inderjit Singh Boparai acknowledged that the medical board conducting a postmortem on the body of deceased Punjabi singer Inder Kaur had observed two gunshot wounds in vital organs housed in the chest and the skull.

While one bullet pierced the right side of the chest, another stuck in the forehead after entering through the temporal side, as revealed by the postmortem report.

Advertisement

Claiming that the investigating team led by SHO Jamalpur Dalvir Singh had collected technical evidence substantiating the involvement of Sukhwinder Singh in the murder, ACP Boparai confirmed that an LOC had been issued for facilitating his arrest whenever he entered India.

Investigations revealed that Inder Kaur had allegedly been kidnapped and murdered within hours of leaving home in her car on the pretext of shopping at about 8.30 pm on May 13.

Jot Inder Singh had lodged a formal complaint against Sukhwinder Singh, his father Pritam Singh and other accomplices on May 15.

It was during investigations that the Samrala police arrested Karamjit Singh and recovered the victim's car on May 16. The deceased’s body and a car belonging to the suspects were recovered from the Sirhind Canal near Toll Plaza on May 19. Key accused’s father, Pritam Singh, and Ravinder Singh were also arrested from different places at different times.

Perusal of an FIR registered against the accused on May 15 revealed that Sukhwinder Singh had abducted (and later killed) Inder Kaur after she refused to continue a relationship with him after learning about his marital status.

Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, had almost sacrificed her passion for singing for almost three years in an effort to appease her boyfriend, Sukhwinder Singh, who turned out to be her alleged killer ultimately.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts