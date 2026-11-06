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Home / Ludhiana / Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal gets Rs 5-cr extortion threat

Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal gets Rs 5-cr extortion threat

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The caller allegedly threatened to disrupt the singer’s stage performances and end his singing career if he failed to comply with the demand. File
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Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal has allegedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The caller allegedly threatened to disrupt the singer’s stage performances and end his singing career if he failed to comply with the demand.

Following a complaint lodged by Grewal, the Ludhiana police registered an FIR against Gilli Rana and others, allegedly associated with the Rohit Godara gang.

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According to the complaint, Grewal, who runs a music company, JP Films, in Sarabha Nagar, received several missed calls and voice messages on the company’s official mobile number on October 20. At that time, he was busy performing at a Dasehra event in Patiala and could not attend to the messages.

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The singer said when he listened to the voice messages the next day, he allegedly heard the voice of a person identifying himself as Gilli Rana and claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and asked him to return the call immediately.

In the voice message, the caller allegedly threatened to bring his stage shows to a halt and destroy his singing career if he failed to respond. He reportedly warned that Grewal would neither be able to organise stage programmes nor continue his musical activities.

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The complainant further alleged that he received two more voice messages containing threats from the same number. He subsequently submitted an online complaint to the police.

Grewal told the police that on November 1, he received two more calls from an international number while he was present at his office in Sarabha Nagar. The singer noticed the missed calls the following afternoon and after discussing the matter with his family members and associates, he approached the police.

In his complaint, the victim expressed apprehension of a threat to his life and property and sought action against Gilli and other members of the alleged gang.

The police registered a case in the matter on November 2. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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