Punjab’s industries migrating due to AAP policies: BJP general secretary

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh said leaders who had lost in Delhi were now running Punjab and had brought the development of the state to a standstill. “The poor condition of roads in Ludhiana, known as an industrial hub of the state, reflects the failure of the government. Due to the policies of the AAP government, Punjab’s industrial sector is witnessing large-scale migration. While BJP-ruled UP and Bihar continue to progress, Punjab has been left behind.

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Santosh addressed a zonal meeting of party leaders and workers from Ludhiana (Urban & Rural), Khanna, Jagraon, Moga, Ropar and Malerkotla districts on Tuesday. He said the situation in Punjab would change soon, adding that the BJP would bring this change. He urged party workers to implement every party programme at the grassroots level and take the party’s policies and issues to the people through every available platform. “Driving AAP out of Punjab and saving the state is the BJP’s resolve,” he added.

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State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomed BL Santosh and said that his experience would provide new direction to the party’s state campaign and his guidance would prove extremely valuable in strengthening the party’s preparations to form a BJP government in the state in 2027.

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He said the AAP government had severely weakened Punjab’s financial position and the state’s debt was increasing day by day. He said a double-engine BJP government was essential to take Punjab back towards prosperity, reminiscent of the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The meeting saw Santosh interact with and invite suggestions from representatives of all the seven zones and start preparing a roadmap for the 2027 Assembly elections. Necessary instructions were passed on to zonal leaders. Ravneet Singh Bittu, Manpreet Badal, Vikramjit Sahney, Narinder Raina, Manthri Srinivasulu, Charanjit Atwal and Anil Sarin were among those present at the meeting.

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Former Railways Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was seated in the front row with former MPs and other dignitaries. Bittu presented a bouquet of flowers to Manpreet Singh Badal.