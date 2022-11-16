Punjab's Jasmeek bags second individual gold

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 15

Jasmeek Kaur of Punjab won her second individual gold medal in the junior section of the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Women Road Cycling League (Zone I) at the New-Tech Cycle Valley Road near Government Primary School, Ramgarh in this district.

The event was organised jointly by the Cycling Federation (CFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of India.

She clinched the gold medal in the 42-km mass start event. Himash Singh of Haryana bagged the silver medal, while Pushpa Kumari of Patiala finished at the third spot with a bronze medal.

Earlier, Jasmeek had won a gold medal in the 16.8-km individual time trial event.

On the second day of the league, in the 50-km mass start, Kirti Rangaswamy of Haryana finished ahead of others to annex the gold medal. Meenakshi of Haryana and Jaspreet Kaur secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the 8-km individual time trial in the sub-junior section, Bhumika of Patiala clinched top honours. Agrima Sandhu of Haryana and Santoshi of Patiala finished as first and second runners-up, respectively.

In the 8-km individual time trial (ordinary cycle), Ishu of Haryana emerged winner, while her city mate Preeti stood second and Naisha Aggarwal of Punjab bagged the third position.

Team Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, led by Sachin Kumar, was associated with the league as health care partners and provided medical assistance during the course of competition.

Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, former international cyclist and Maharaja Ranjit Singh award winner, Satwinder Vicky, senior cycling coach and member of the organising committee of the league, Neeraj Tanwar, secretary, Haryana Cycling Association, and Jaspreet Singh, president of the Pedaller Club, Ludhiana, were among others present at the prize distribution function.