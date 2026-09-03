Punjab athlete Sehnoor Bawa produced a fine performance on Wednesday to clinch the gold medal in the girls’ 400m race at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship. The meet is being organised at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

Advertisement

Bawa clocked 54.13 seconds to finish atop the podium in the final, ahead of Haryana’s Lakshita, who took home the silver with a timing of 54.93 seconds. Sahaya Jemima M from Tamil Nadu secured the bronze medal with a timing of 55.14 seconds.

Advertisement

In the 3,000m race walk, Prachi Bishnoi from Haryana clocked 14:01.53 to emerge victorious. Ranjana Yadav from Madhya Pradesh finished a mere 0.26 seconds behind her to secure second position with a timing of 14:01.79. Kushveer Kaur from Punjab finished third as she crossed the finish line in 14:09.91.

Advertisement

In the 1,000m run, Nagini from Karnataka took 2:54.25 to bring home the gold medal. Hunny Malik from Haryana clocked 2:54.40 to finish in second place and Rajasthan’s Deepika bagged the bronze medal with a timing of 2:54.82.

In boys’ discus throw, Haryana athletes Dheeraj Sahu and Yash Jaglan bagged the gold and silver medals, respectively. Sahu had a best throw of 55.85m and Jaglan finished second with 54.82m. Swapnil Dutta from West Bengal clinched the bronze medal with a best throw of 54.47m

Advertisement

In boys’ 110m hurdles, Sandeep Vinod Kumar, representing Reliance, clinched the gold medal, clocking 14.4 seconds. He edged past Sachin Binu from the Navy, who finished a close second in 14.42 seconds. Shivdarshan from Haryana claimed the third spot with a timing of 14.93 seconds.

In the 5,000m race walk, Prabhjot Singh from Punjab put up a determined performance to clinch the silver medal, clocking 21:17.88 to finish behind Uttar Pradesh’s Vishnu, who won the gold medal with a timing of 21:02.81. Delhi’s Aditya Dangi secured the bronze medal after completing the race in 21:35.16.

In the 1,000m run, Sahil from Rajasthan emerged winner with a timing of 2:25.25. He was followed by Haryana’s Dev, who clocked 2:25.59, and Madhya Pradesh’s Rang Lal Dodiyar (2:26.83).

In the 400m run, Telangana’s Lodenge Ramu crossed the finish line in 47.21 seconds to secure the top spot. The second and third positions were bagged by Manas Shinde from Maharashtra (47.92 seconds) and Ebin KJ from Kerala (48.05 seconds), respectively.