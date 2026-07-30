Punjab residents aged between 36 and 60 years are the most vulnerable group across major non-communicable diseases — including cardiac issues, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung conditions — according to data from the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, the state government’s flagship healthcare scheme. The data exposing an alarming health crisis in the state’s working population.

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Figures compiled by the State Health Agency (SHA) reveal that out of 14,032 patients who received cashless treatment for chronic lung diseases and thoracic surgeries, adults aged 36 to 60 accounted for 5,559 cases. Senior citizens comprised 5,659 cases. Put together, the two age groups represented nearly 80 per cent of all respiratory treatments under the scheme. Another 2,522 young adults (aged 16 to 35) and 292 children also required specialised respiratory care. In total, treatment claims for respiratory illnesses stood at Rs 37.30 crore.

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Gender-wise data indicates that 8,345 men underwent treatment worth Rs 22.79 crore, and 5,684 women received care totalling Rs 14.50 crore. Monthly trends showed a steady rise in demand, peaking in April with 2,509 cases. While June recorded 2,004 cases, it registered the highest single-month claim value at Rs 6.73 crore.

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Medical experts say chronic lung conditions develop silently over time and rarely disappear on their own. Citing guidelines from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), health officials stressed that early diagnosis, medication, pulmonary rehabilitation and timely thoracic surgery can prevent irreversible damage — yet, many patients delay seeking help until their illness becomes critical.

Commenting on the findings, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh warned people against ignoring early warning signs. “People often dismiss a persistent cough or breathlessness as temporary or merely a sign of ageing. By the time many reach a hospital, the damage is already severe. Breathlessness should never be ignored. Early intervention can save lungs, lives and livelihood,” he said. Dr Singh urged the public — particularly smokers, industrial workers and those exposed to high levels of dust and environmental pollution — to undergo regular check-ups, avoid tobacco and adopt workplace safety measures.

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Cardiac issues

The data revealed that young adults have accounted for highest number of cashless cardiac procedures, with 73 patients aged between 16 and 35 receiving treatment worth Rs 1.19 crore under the scheme. A total of 135 patients were treated under the scheme for cardiac ailments, with the procedures costing Rs 2.71 crore.

The procedures included surgeries for congenital heart defects, valve disorders and other complex cardiac conditions. The data shows 17 patients in the age bracket of 0-16 years and 44 patients in the age bracket of 36 to 60 years received cashless treatment.

Diabetes burdening workers

The scheme catered to nearly 2,300 diabetes-related cases worth Rs 6.5 crore. The 36-60 age bracket again led the count with 1,123 cases, followed by senior citizens (809), youth (243) and children (125), indicating diabetes is heavily impacting the state’s workforce.

Rs 20 cr spent on cancer patients

Cancer treatment data shows that adults aged 36 to 60 make up more than half of all beneficiaries. Out of Rs 20.22 crore spent on treating 8,069 cancer patients, 4,285 belonged to the 36-60 age group, followed by 3,376 senior citizens, 399 young adults and nine children below the age of 17.