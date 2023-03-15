Pupils left in the lurch as no new admissions to Class VI

Lovleen Bains

Doraha/Sahnewal, March 14

The state government has been aiming for maximum enrolment of students in government schools but its recently announced ‘Schools of Eminence’ may prove to be a setback in the accomplishment of this target.

‘Collateral damage will hurt many’ Bikramjit Singh Kaddon, the finance secretary of the BEd Teachers’ Front, said: “The government says its priority is to increase enrolments in schools, but its steps seem to be in the opposite direction. The government should safeguard the future of the many who will be hurt by the collateral damage due to ‘Schools of Eminence’.”

The reason for that is the closure of admissions for Class VI students in the schools which have now been announced ‘Schools of Eminence’.

As the ‘Schools of Eminence’ have a special focus on students from Classes IX to XII, the chosen schools for the scheme, which until recently were admitting students for all classes from VI to XII, have stopped admissions to Class VI this session.

However, for most students studying in government schools in this area, these are the only schools they can attend because of their proximity to their homes and affordability.

The closure of admissions for Class VI is a counter-productive move for the government, which claims it is taking steps to increase enrolments in government schools.

The admission seekers are at their wits’ end after being suddenly denied entry to Class VI.

“I went to my nearby secondary school but they refused me admission. This is a setback for my education because my parents won’t allow me to study at a distant school. I had been studying at this school because the school was situated close to our house,” shared Sarita (name changed), an admission seeker to Class VI, who was refused admission by a school which has been recently enlisted in the category of ‘Schools of Eminence’.

President of BEd Teachers’ Front Harwinder Singh Bilga said: “This decision of the government lacks serious thought. Many children will not be able to study further because of this. The Government Senior Secondary School for boys at Sahnewal has been declared ‘School of Eminence’. The school has stopped taking students for Class VI. Now, they are left with no other option but to go to schools situated at Kanech, Bhairomunna or Sahni, for which they shall have to cover more than 1.5-km distance and that too on foot, since few of them can afford bicycles.”

Sahnewal Government Senior Secondary School for Boys principal Mandeep Dhillon said she has already written to the department to upgrade the primary school of Nandpur, which is in the precincts of the town, so that the admission seekers may not face harassment and they can continue to get education at their doorsteps.