 Pupils left in the lurch as no new admissions to Class VI : The Tribune India

‘Schools of eminence’

Pupils left in the lurch as no new admissions to Class VI

For some, these are the only affordable institutes in their proximity

Pupils left in the lurch as no new admissions to Class VI

Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha, has also been declared a ‘School of Eminence’. Tribune photo



Lovleen Bains

Doraha/Sahnewal, March 14

The state government has been aiming for maximum enrolment of students in government schools but its recently announced ‘Schools of Eminence’ may prove to be a setback in the accomplishment of this target.

‘Collateral damage will hurt many’

Bikramjit Singh Kaddon, the finance secretary of the BEd Teachers’ Front, said: “The government says its priority is to increase enrolments in schools, but its steps seem to be in the opposite direction. The government should safeguard the future of the many who will be hurt by the collateral damage due to ‘Schools of Eminence’.”

The reason for that is the closure of admissions for Class VI students in the schools which have now been announced ‘Schools of Eminence’.

As the ‘Schools of Eminence’ have a special focus on students from Classes IX to XII, the chosen schools for the scheme, which until recently were admitting students for all classes from VI to XII, have stopped admissions to Class VI this session.

However, for most students studying in government schools in this area, these are the only schools they can attend because of their proximity to their homes and affordability.

The closure of admissions for Class VI is a counter-productive move for the government, which claims it is taking steps to increase enrolments in government schools.

The admission seekers are at their wits’ end after being suddenly denied entry to Class VI.

“I went to my nearby secondary school but they refused me admission. This is a setback for my education because my parents won’t allow me to study at a distant school. I had been studying at this school because the school was situated close to our house,” shared Sarita (name changed), an admission seeker to Class VI, who was refused admission by a school which has been recently enlisted in the category of ‘Schools of Eminence’.

President of BEd Teachers’ Front Harwinder Singh Bilga said: “This decision of the government lacks serious thought. Many children will not be able to study further because of this. The Government Senior Secondary School for boys at Sahnewal has been declared ‘School of Eminence’. The school has stopped taking students for Class VI. Now, they are left with no other option but to go to schools situated at Kanech, Bhairomunna or Sahni, for which they shall have to cover more than 1.5-km distance and that too on foot, since few of them can afford bicycles.”

Sahnewal Government Senior Secondary School for Boys principal Mandeep Dhillon said she has already written to the department to upgrade the primary school of Nandpur, which is in the precincts of the town, so that the admission seekers may not face harassment and they can continue to get education at their doorsteps.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

4
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

5
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

6
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout

9
Punjab

G20 meet: All arrangements complete in Amritsar, say officials

10
Himachal

Video: Himachal CM Sukhu arrives in his old Maruti Alto car to attend his first Budget Session at Vidhan Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

The leaders meet in the office of Leader of Opposition in Ra...

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...


Cities

View All

G20: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city Amritsar all set to host G20 summit

Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into Dalit woman doctor's suicide in Amritsar

Amritsar Police issue route plan for G-20 Summit

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda dissolves its political wing

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Chandigarh: Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, Chandigarh to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Chandigarh's Sector 46 market

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary meets Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

Govt agrees to provide Rs 30 crore monthly grant to Punjabi University, Patiala

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed