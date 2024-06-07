Pupils urged to be aware, vocal about their rights

Ludhiana, June 6
The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in pursuance of UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2015, organised an expert talk on “Gender Sensitisation” today.
Dr Ashish Virk, Professor of Laws, University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, while talking on ‘Enhancing socio-legal system for sexual harassment victims,’ highlighted the genesis and provisions of the UGC Regulations 2015, which prohibits sexual harassment of women employees and students in higher education institutions.
She stressed that the students should be aware and vocal about their rights.
While explaining the terms ‘campus’ and ‘sexual harassment’, she presented a gender neutral vision of the regulation.
Dr Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, presided over the function and lauded the initiative of ICC, calling the awareness on gender sensitisation “need of the hour”.
Professor Shalini Sharma, Presiding Officer, ICC, discussed the need and role of the ICC in creating safe places in the institutions of higher education for students as well as for the faculty.
She apprised students of different activities of ICC and urged the students to come forward to participate in various activities of Internal Complaints Committee. She also extended her gratitude to the PAU authorities for extending support for the smooth functioning of the ICC.
