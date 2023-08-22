Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 21

Households grappling with soaring tomato prices can breathe a sigh of relief. The market dynamics took a favourable turn with the price of tomatoes, which were sold for over Rs 250-300 per kilogram about a month back, is dropped to Rs 50 per kilogram in the wholesale market. However, roadside vendors and retail shopkeepers still sell these for no less than Rs 100 per kilogram. Commission agents maintained that the prices have come down of almost all vegetables.

Talking to The Tribune, Kulpreet Singh Rubal, an arhtiya, said rates had come down in the past 3-4 days. He said prices of onion may rise in future. “Onions, which are now sold for Rs 30 per kg, will reach upto Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market, meaning thereby that these will not be sold for less than Rs 100 per kg in the retail market,” said Rubal.

While a salesman at Lucky Vegetable Store said red and yellow capsicum is being sold at Rs 450 per kg (wholesale) while prices of other veggies were reasonable.

Expressing shock over such differences in retail and wholesale prices, the home-makers maintain that the government should keep a check on this kind of fleecing. “Now, overcharging in parking lots is rarely done as agencies have adopted a strict approach. Similarly, the vendors should be asked not to fleece the consumers. The capsicum is Rs 80 per kg, tomatoes Rs 85-90 per kg, ladyfinger Rs 40 per kg, peas Rs 120 per kg with the street vendors,” rued Sangeeta, a homemaker near Dandi Swami Chowk.