Put Electricity Bill on hold: BKU to govt

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 10

Asserting that by introducing Electricity (Amendment) Bill in the ongoing session of Parliament, the Union government had betrayed farmers, the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) – Lakhowal today resolved to oppose the said legislation with all its might.

Addressing the state committee meeting here today, BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowl and Prashotam Singh Gill said the government had given an assurance after farmers’ year-long agitation that the Electricity and Straw Management Bills would be tabled before the House only after consultation with farmers and other stakeholders, but nothing like that had happened.

“Farmers are apprehensive that with proposed amendment in the Electricity Act, subsidy to farmers, tube wells and the poor people will be scrapped. The entire power distribution system will be taken over by the Central Electricity Commission and these profit-oriented bodies will also push up the power tariff,” said leaders of the BKU.

The union unanimously called upon the government to put the Electricity Bill on the hold and also take speedy action to provide legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops failing which farmers would be forced to launch a mass agitation.

According Harinder Singh Lakhowal, preparations for the 75-hour dharna at Lakhimpur Kheri to be staged from August 17 were reviewed. Farmers were asked to reach the venue of dharna by whatever means of transport were available, he said. He claimed that at least 25,000 farmers from Punjab would take part in the protest.

The meeting further called upon the government to give serious thought to allow cultivation of poppy to Punjab farmers on the pattern of Rajasthan and some other states. Poppy seeds commanded a handsome price from among other cash crops and its cultivation would help farmers diversify and also multiply their income, said union.

Among other demands raised at the meeting were immediate payment of arrears to sugarcane growers and unstinted support to ongoing protest against sugar mills as well as effective measures to curb the menace of stray cattle in the state.