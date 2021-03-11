SMART CITY IN MAKING-II

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

Works include infrastructure development, rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

Ludhiana Smart City Limited aims to complete the ongoing projects by 2025 to turn Ludhiana into a smart city. Tribune photos

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 19

Having missed several deadlines and getting delayed due to certain reasons in the past, the work on making Ludhiana a smart city has been put on fast track with at least 25 more projects awarded at an estimated cost of Rs 708.16 crore, the government has confirmed.

Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shena Aggarwal, who is also the MC Commissioner, told The Tribune, here on Friday that the projects from different fields, including retrofitting, redevelopment, and greenfield developments, have been awarded and put under execution to realise the Smart City Mission.

She said the aim of the LSCL was to complete the ongoing projects by 2025 to turn Ludhiana into a smart city by providing enhanced quality of life to citizens along with accelerated growth and sustained prosperity.

Divulging details of the projects awarded and put under execution, Dr Shena said Retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar Market and Development of Malhar Road as a Smart Road has been awarded at Rs 38.25 crore, railway overbridge and underbridge at Pakhowal road and construction of obligatory span of RoB and RuB at the Pakhowal road railway crossing to come up at Rs 45 crore, 24x7 water supply scheme under execution at Rs 34.87 crore, rehabilitation of existing sewerage system at Rs 48.72 crore, and rehabilitation of storm water drainage system was underway at the cost of Rs 18.14 crore.

Among other projects, Water Front Development and Landscaping on Sidhwan Canal Front from the Dugri chowk to the Pakhowal road, Phase II, was awarded at Rs 5.04 crore, compactors were being procured at Rs 13.57 crore, installation of chain link fencing along 14-km stretch around the Buddha Nullah within the city limits was under execution at Rs 13.39 crore, beautification and refurbishment of mini Rose Garden with three-year annual maintenance at Rs 3.48 crore, LED lights at statues on Jagraon bridge and national flag was installed on a 100-foot high mast at Rs 80 lakh, plastic reverse vending machines at various locations at Rs 51 lakh, master systems integrator for setting up of the Municipal Command and Control Centre with AMC of the Safe City project was awarded at Rs 35.96 crore.

Also, construction and demolition of waste management plant (mechanical part) was awarded at Rs 4,4 crore, badminton courts at Shastri Hall were being refurbished at Rs 2.08 crore, table tennis complex was coming up at Rakh Bagh at Rs 1.81 crore, leisure valley near MC Zone D office was being upgraded at Rs 2,77 crore, ESI Hospital Road was being refurbished at Rs 2.83 crore, refurbishment of ancillary infrastructure at PAU hockey ground at Rs 82 lakh, development of parks at EWS colony at Rs 2.58 crore, beautification of junctions at MC Zone A and B offices at Rs 48 lakh, development of civil works for C&D waste management plant (civil works) at Rs 2.69 crore, development of vertical gardens on 31 piers on the bridge along Sidhwan Canal at Rs 2.17 crore, and renovation of schools was being undertaken at the cost of Rs 5.93 crore.

The District Administrative Complex was being refurbished at Rs 4.75 crore and Bioremediation of Legacy Waste at Jamalpur was awarded at the cost of Rs 27.17 crore.

Besides, the Rejuvenation and Rehabilitation of the Buddha Nullah was funded Rs 285.12 crore under the SCM and 200 cusecs of water discharge in the nullah was awarded at Rs 2.88 crore.

City among 3 selected in Pb

The Union Government had selected Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar under the Smart City Mission for developing them as smart cities in Punjab.

